Taoyuan mayor encourages new immigrants to participate in referendum vote

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With the votes of four major referendums in Taiwan coming up on Dec. 18, Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) recently visited the Taoyuan new immigrants center to explain to them the importance and details behind it.

As a member of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP, 民進黨), Cheng is allied with the DPP’s wishes to vote “no” on all four issues of the referendum, including resuming the building of the fourth nuclear power plant, not allowing pork containing ractopamine into the country, holding referendum voting with other major votes (i.e. presidential votes), and removing of the third national gas receiving terminal in Longtan, Taoyuan by the CPC, Corp.

Cheng visited the center on Tuesday where more than 100 new immigrants from Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Cambodia, the Philippines, and Thailand were present.

He explained that the referendums this December will affect the lives of everyone in Taoyuan and Taiwan, explaining that the Datan Power Plant can increase power generation.

He added that should a nuclear disaster occur due to the building of the fourth nuclear power plant, Taoyuan will not be exempt from it.

He further explained that rejecting pork containing ractopamine which is mostly imported from the US means stagnating Taiwan’s international status and that by separating the referendum votes with other elections, there won’t be another occurrence like that of the previous year where people waited hours in line just to cast their votes, and votes being called while the certain areas haven’t closed the polls yet.

He called on new immigrants to vote on Dec. 18 and urged them to participate to protect their families and come together, regardless of their ethnicities, to make Taiwan a better place.