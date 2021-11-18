Police harrass migrant workers shopping Southeast Asian store

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Police often investigate cases regarding migrant workers who run away from their employers, but sometimes, they take things a step too far.

A Facebook group “Hsu Wei-ming — Help in Xinzhuang” (許明偉新莊幫幫忙) recently shared a personal experience submitted by a fan, claiming that they own a small, Southeast Asian convenience store.

As most of their customers were from Southeast Asia, police often scour their stores to try and “find” undocumented migrant workers. The profiling got so bad that they gradually lost customers as nobody wanted to be interrogated and treated like criminals while shopping.

The store owner added that the “visits” by the police have greatly affected their business.

They added that though they are a legit business and have a license to sell tobacco and alcohol, the are still two to three police checks every month, each time seeing around 8 to 12 police officers.

Customers are often required to show their residence permits when selecting goods or at checking out their items, making them feel bad, resulting in fewer coming back to the store.

The store owner also added a video which they filmed of six uniformed police officers walking into the store and randomly selecting a female shopper, demanding she show them her documents.

He continued, writing “I really feel bad for these migrant workers who go to other places for work. If today, it was you working abroad and find yourself suddenly surrounded by a group of policemen, won’t you feel nervous and helpless as well?”

“I hope to provide a more comfortable and hometown-style environment for migrant workers here in Taiwan,” he concluded.

To this, 4-Way Voice reached out to the police department in Xinzhuang, and a spokesperson for them replied that “in order to maintain a safe environment within our jurisdiction and meet the security needs, the bureau inspects places where foreigners often gather in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, so as to eliminate crimes and prevent street violence and other illegal situations.”