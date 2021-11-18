Neihu Costco closes for the day after visit by COVID-19 case

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Costco store in Neihu District, Taipei closed down from Wednesday evening till Friday for disinfecting after it was revealed a confirmed COVID-19 case had visited it recently.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) pointed out that the infection of case 16614 was quite peculiar as he had received two shots of AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine prior to entering Taiwan, and had received 4 negative test results from August to November.

It was only after he recently underwent another PCR test as he was preparing to leave Taiwan did the results come back positive, the CECC added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the store stated that after receiving notice that case 16614, who arrived in Taiwan from India had visited the store, they immediately closed it down to disinfect it.

According to the CECC’s announcement yesterday, case 16614 had visited the Nanjing (南京店) World Gym and the Neihu Costco store.

The gym also announced that it suspend business until Friday to disinfect the area.

Costco promised to cooperate with all relevant epidemic-prevention measures issued by the CECC and will carry out disinfection operations thoroughly. They added that business will be suspended for the entire day on Thursday and resume on Friday.