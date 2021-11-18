Taiwan reports 3 imported COVID-19 cases, tally at 16,506

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported three imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,506.

According to the CECC, the three new cases include two men and one woman, aged between 20 and 40. They traveled from Poland (case 16615), Germany (case 16616), and Indonesia (case 16617).

All three had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights and arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 3 and Nov. 17.

As of press time, 16,506 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,862 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.