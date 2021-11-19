Ten imported COVID-19 cases confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 10 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,516.

According to the CECC, the 10 new cases include five men and five women, aged between 10 and 40. They traveled from Cambodia (case 16618), Indonesia (case 16619, 16621, 16624, 6625), Mongolia (case 16620), Vietnam (case 16622), the Philippines (case 16623, 16626), and Poland (case 16627).

They arrived in Taiwan between April 23 and Nov. 17.

As of press time, 16,516 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,872 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.