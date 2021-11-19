New Taipei reveals first ‘all-gender’ restroom logo design

TAIPEI (The China Post) —November 19 is “World Toilet Day,” and New Taipei City seized the opportunity to unveil their new, gender-friendly restroom logo design, which uses the English word “All” to represent the concept of all genders.

Commissioner of the New Taipei City Department of Environmental Protection (新北市政府環境保護局) Cheng Da-we (程大維) explained that gender-friendly toilets are different in that it doesn’t distinguish users by gender, but indicate the types of toilets installed.

The designer, Lee Wei-lang (李尉郎) is a professor in the Department of Visual Communication Design of the National Taiwan University of Arts (國立臺灣藝術大學). He explained that the colors chosen for the logo are also gender-neutral, adding that the double “L” in the “All” design also shows two people facing each other with a space for a third person in between.

Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights (台灣伴侶權益推動聯盟創會) board director Victoria Hsu (許秀雯) believes that the gender-neutral toilets can help avoid the restrictions of traditional gender dichotomy toilets, and added that everyone can use the “All-gender” toilets as they please.

She emphasized that this doesn’t mean those who don’t fit into traditional male or female gender roles are restricted to “All-gender” toilets; contrarily, they can choose whichever toilet that best fits them.