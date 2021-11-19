Protections for western bird to get new look under Biden

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday said it will consider new measures to protect greater sage grouse, a bird species once found across much of the U.S. West that has suffered drastic declines in recent decades due to oil and gas drilling, grazing, wildfires and other pressures.

Friday’s announcement of a range-wide habitat evaluation for greater sage grouse comes after the Trump administration tried to scale back conservation efforts adopted when Biden was vice president in 2015.

A federal court blocked Trump’s changes. But Biden administration officials said the attempt set back conservation efforts — even as the chicken-sized bird’s habitat was further ravaged by wildfires, invasive plant species and continued development.

Industry groups have resisted further restrictions, such as wide buffers where drilling would be barred. Biologists say those buffers are needed to protect sage grouse breeding areas where the birds engage in elaborate annual mating rituals.

Some environmentalists insisted that the 2015 plans didn’t go far enough because of loopholes that allowed grazing and drilling on land that sage grouse need.

Bureau of Land Management Deputy Director Nada Culver said “everything’s on the table” as the agency launches its evaluation of sage grouse habitat, with no set deadlines for action.