Saints without Kamara, both offensive tackles vs. Eagles

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss his second straight game Sunday in Philadelphia, and New Orleans also will be without starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk.

Kamara, who missed last week’s loss at Tennessee with a knee injury, returned to practice on a limited basis early this week before missing practice on both Thursday and Friday before being ruled out for this week’s game against the Eagles.

Kamara has 530 yards and three touchdowns rushing this season to go with a team-high 32 catches for 310 yards and four TDs receiveing.

Armstead, who has knee and shoulder injuries, also did not play last week. Ramczyk, who has a knee injury, will miss his first game this season.

Taysom Hill, a reserve quarterback who enters the game to run the option and also plays tight end and on special teams, returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis and is questionable for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia.

New Orleans also ruled out several other players: receiver Ty Montgomery (hand), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee) and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).

While all three of those players are reserves, Kpassagnon is tied for the team lead in sacks with four.

