Timme scores 25 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Bellarmine 92-50

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Drew Timme scored 25 points as top-ranked Gonzaga dominated Bellarmine 92-50 on Friday night, extending the nation’s longest home winning streak to 55 games.

Julian Strawther added 19 points for Gonzaga (4-0), which has not lost at home since 2018.

Dylan Penn scored 14 points for Bellarmine (0-4), a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference in its second season of Division I basketball. Bellarmine was hurt by 40% shooting and 18 turnovers.

Freshman center Chet Holmgren had 18 points on 8-of-10 shooting for Gonzaga, plus five rebounds and five assists.

Bellarmine took an early 8-5 lead, but Gonzaga replied with a 15-3 run that included three 3-pointers by Strawther to take a 20-11 lead. Gonzaga poured it on and an alley-oop dunk by Holmgren lifted the Bulldogs to a 34-17 lead.

Gonzaga led 48-28 at halftime, shooting 57% in the first half and sank six 3-pointers.

Holmgren’s second alley-oop of the game lifted Gonzaga to a 62-37 lead early in the second half, and the Knights seemed to fall apart after that.

BIG PICTURE

Bellarmine: Nobody said Division I is easy. The Knights lost at No. 6 Purdue in the season opener, and their next game is against No. 2 UCLA. … Bellarmine, based in Louisville, Kentucky, was third in the nation last year in field-goal percentage at 50.8%, but is shooting only 44% this season.

Gonzaga: The Zags concluded a four-game home stand by pounding an undersized foe. … Timme was named the West Coast Conference player of the week on Monday, while Holmgren was the conference freshman of the week … Gonzaga has achieved a No. 1 ranking in six of the past 10 seasons. … Gonzaga is 240-15 in the McCarthey Athletic Center since it opened in 2004.

UP NEXT

Bellarmine: Faces No. 2 UCLA at the Empire Classic in Las Vegas on Monday.

Gonzaga: Heads to Las Vegas to take on Central Michigan (Monday), No. 2 UCLA (Wednesday) and No. 7 Duke (Nov. 27).

