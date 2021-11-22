TIWA lists three demands to relieve migrant workers’ low-wage problems

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The lack of labor in the long-term care industry combined with the declining birthrate and aging society in Taiwan, migrant worker labor issues have become a problem Taiwanese need to face.

At present, the minimum wage for foreign domestic workers is NT$17,000. After years of stagnant wages along with long working hours, Taiwan has been branded a “slave country” by many.

Taiwan International Workers Association (TIWA, 國際勞工協會) coordinator Betty Chen (陳容柔) provided her views on the situation and demands of foreign care workers in Taiwan in a recent interview with 4-Way Voice and The China Post.

She pointed out that in October, Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT, 台灣移工聯盟) had hosted a press conference to protest against the minimum wage of migrant domestic workers.

During that press conference, they listed three demands, including calling for the Taiwanese government to raise migrant domestic workers’ minimum wage, give subsidies to disadvantaged families, and agree to the amendment proposal towards the Long-Term Care Services Act (長期照顧服務法).

The latter demand hopes to incorporate migrant domestic workers into the long-term care system so that the government can gradually abolish the individual employment system within 5 years, and comprehensively change it into an “institutional employment system.”

“After 2015, the salary of migrant domestic workers has not increased for 6 years, and it has only been adjusted once in 24 years,” Chen said, adding that the gap between their salary and the minimum wage of Taiwanese has only become greater in the past few years.

She pointed out that the hypocrisy of Taiwanese pointing fingers at migrant workers when they run away to pursue higher-paying jobs when the Taiwanese government refuses to raise their minimum wage or improve the system.

This will then create a vicious cycle, Chen said.

As the system still needs improvement, the rights and interests of many employers have also been violated.

“In fact, many employers who hire migrant domestic workers are low-income families and have no additional money to provide higher salaries,” she said.

“However, as the government provides no subsidies, employers and migrant workers have to compete for the same limited resources.”

Taiwan has already become an aging society, but the community-based institutional care system has yet to be prevalent.

There are approximately 529 people on the waitlist for all-day care, and the number will only get higher and higher in the future. Therefore, the government should address the long-term care system issues as soon as possible before wider issues occur.