Thailand votes Taiwan among top ten travel destinations

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As the pandemic continues to rage on, many are looking forward to the day when international leisurely travel is possible once again.

Thailand’s Multi-Currency Travel Wallet company and Kasikornbank (開泰銀行) recently conducted a joint survey where Thai residents selected teh top ten countries they would most like to visit after the pandemic subsides, among which Taiwan landed ninth on the list.

Among those polled, 70% of respondents aged between 25 and 45 remarked that they were planning to travel abroad in the next six months.

As for which countries they would most like to visit, they ranked the top three as Japan, the United States, and South Korea.

According to Thailand Headlines website, the top ten countries listed were as follows from number 1 to number 10: Japan, the US, South Korea, England, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Germany, Taiwan, and China.

Reasons for going abroad was also polled with 83% responding that they were hoping for a change of scenery and looking for new experiences, while also relaxing. 7% responded that their reasons for travel were due to visiting relatives and friends, while 5% said they were planning on studying abroad.

However, it should be noted that Taiwan still hasn’t re-opened borders to tourists as of late, and Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, 衛福部) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) added that to open borders, four standards must be met including Taiwan’s protection against COVID-19, community protection monitoring, medical response-ability, and related drug prescription and supply.