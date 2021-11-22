Taoyuan mayor push for additional store clerks following late-night stabbing

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taoyuan mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said on Monday, convenience stores should consider having two clerks per store for the night shift following the recent stabbing attack.

Late on Nov. 21, a convenience store clerk was stabbed in Taoyuan’s Guishan District (龜山) after asking a customer to put on their face mask.

According to local Chinese-language media, the 41-year-old perpetrator surnamed Chiang (蔣) was asked to leave after he entered the convenience store at 5:00 in the morning and was without a face mask.

Not long afterward, he went back into the store with a face mask but later tossed it in the direction of the clerk after he finished purchasing his products.

He returned soon after, but this time, called the clerk out from behind the counter and stabbed him multiple times. The store clerk surnamed Tsai (蔡), suffered three deep knife wounds 3 centimeters deep in his left chest, and died from blood loss.

In reference to the tragic incident, the Taoyuan mayor first praised the police for arriving within five minutes, and successfully captured the suspect.

He remarked that due to convenience stores having a direct line to police stations, they are able to arrive within 5-10 minutes should there be an incident; however, Cheng pointed out that this is not enough, adding that convenience stores should consider hiring two store clerks for night shifts.

Regarding the face mask mandate, Cheng added that convenience stores all have surveillance cameras and signs at the front of the store.

He called on convenience stores to adhere to the virus-prevention regulations but also find a way to protect their employees’ personal safety.