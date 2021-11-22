Taiwan reports 3 imported COVID-19 infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 3 imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,532.

According to the CECC, the three new cases include one man and two women, aged between 10 and 50. They traveled from Malaysia (case 16641), Indonesia (case 16642), and Germany (case 16643).

All three had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights, and arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 8 and Nov. 20.

As of press time, 16,532 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,888 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.