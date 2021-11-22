Incomprehensive regulations lead to migrant fishermen exploitation on convenient flag ships

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Migrant fishermen in Taiwan have faced the plight of oppression and exploitation for many years, to which Taiwan has been condemned internationally for quite some time.

Taiwan’s offshore fishing industry ranks among the world’s largest, with more than 1,100 offshore fishing vessels and more than 20,000 foreign fishermen employed abroad.

However, these migrant fishermen who bring great value to Taiwan’s fishing industry are at risk of human trafficking and forced labor on offshore fishing vessels or are exploited at various levels on “convenient flag ships” (權宜船).

Convenient flag ships occur when owners of ships register their vessels in a ship register of a country other than that of the ship’s owners. Usually, the countries chosen are those with low registration fees and taxes and have the freedom to hire cheap labor. Sometimes, the country is unable to regulate illegal fishing and labor conditions on board once they are out in open waters.

A recent workshop on protecting migrant fishermen’s labor rights (權宜船、海上勞動政策與外籍漁工勞權保障之工作坊), sponsored by the International Institute for Cultural Studies (文化研究國際中心) and the School of Law (科技法律學院) of the National Yang Ming, Chiao Tung University (NYCU, 國立陽明交通大學), was held on Nov. 19, inviting experts and scholars from all walks of life to discuss the fishermen’s problems in Taiwan.

Facing the serious crisis of human rights in maritime labor, the workshop conducted legal and social dialogues on two major themes, namely, “Convenient flag ships: Taiwan’s labor rights policy for offshore fishermen and international human rights protection” (權宜船、台灣遠洋漁工勞權政策與國際人權保障) and “Maritime labor policy and fishermen’s labor rights and interests” (海上勞動政策與漁工勞動權益), so as to improve the labor and human rights protection of migrant fishermen.

Greenpeace Taipei maritime task force director Lee Yu-tung (李于彤) talked about the Taiwan “convenient flag ship” problem in an online workshop and explained how the phenomenon came to be.

“First of all, an initial reason is the low registration fees and taxes. Shipowners feel that they can lower operating costs in this way. The second is that the working conditions for hiring migrant workers are less strict, meaning it’s convenient to lower labor costs. Thirdly, the government oftentimes neglects the management of migrant workers on board, and the ship owners can manage them at will, which will lead to many problems,” Lee said.

“In fact, many appalling events take place on convenient flag ships.”

Countries that should regulate convenient flag ships are simply unable to monitor them, and the laws and regulations are established in vain, which almost always means that ships do not need to comply with any regulations on the seas, and criminal acts such as illegal fishing, forced labor, and violent incidents are also difficult to punish.

According to the statistics provided by the Taiwan Fisheries Agency, as of July 5, 2021, there were 243 ships registered as convenient flag ships, including 73 ships based in Panama, 70 ships in Vanuatu (萬那杜) and 32 ships in Seychelles (塞昔爾).

Of the 243 convenient flag ships, 67% of the countries registered have been given yellow or red cards by the European Union in the past seven years as warning signs over violation of labor rights issue.

According to one testimony provided by fishermen who wished to remain anonymous, the captain and first mate often violently attacked them with slippers, hooks, or bamboo poles.

They were not allowed to seek shelter in the cabins when the wind and waves were strong and were not even allowed to life jackets.

They explained that they worked 16 to 20 hours a day, but their monthly salary was only around US$300, which was less than NT$10,000.

On the other hand, Taiwan’s current laws and regulations are also full of problems.

Lee mentioned that migrant fishermen adopt a dual-track employment system, and the working conditions enjoyed by domestic fishermen and fishermen hired overseas are quite different.

Fishermen hired overseas are not protected by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), and they are not even under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部), but are under the Fisheries Agencies, making their situation even more vulnerable.

Poor working conditions forced labor incidents, draconian wage deductions, employers’ failure to pay insurance, physical and verbal violence, and abuse are all difficulties faced by migrant fishermen every day and should be fully addressed and remedied by the Taiwanese government.