CECC relieves clerks of reminding customers face mask mandate with signboards

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) asked convenience store clerks on Monday to prioritize their safety and use signboards and megaphone recordings to remind customers to wear face masks.

The announcement came after a brutal stabbing at Taoyuan’s Guishan District yesterday where a 41-year-old man stabbed a 29-year-old convenience store clerk after the younger man reminded the customer to wear a face mask.

The 41-year-old man surnamed Chiang (蔣) later went back into the store and stabbed the clerk three times in the chest.

Following the tragic incident, the CECC remarked that the face mask policy will continue to be enforced nationwide, but added that personal safety should be a first-priority concern for those tasked with reminding others to wear face masks.

In response to the attack yesterday, CECC spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also thanked convenience store clerks and frontline medical personnel for helping maintain health safety regulations but reminded them to also put their personal safety first.