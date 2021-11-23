Indonesia funds selection of outstanding students to come to Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — During the enrollment season, colleges and universities actively recruit international students and recent years have seen The New Southbound Policy (新南向政策) attracting enthusiastic students from Vietnam and Indonesia.

To this, the Indonesian government recently paid to send outstanding students to Taiwan, and teachers from higher education systems in Taiwan have also gone abroad to cultivate local talents there.

National Taiwan University (NTU, 國立台灣大學) Office of International Affairs Vice President (台灣大學國際長) Yuan Hsiao-wei (袁孝維) pointed out that despite the pandemic, the number of international students from Southeast Asian countries has increased from 1,312 in 2019 to 1,485 in 2021.

Among them, students pursuing a masters or doctoral degree has grown the most, with Indian and Malaysian nationals as the bulk

Every year, the Indonesian government selects 60 well-known universities around the world to fund the international exchange of talents.

In Taiwan, three universities were selected along with the United States’ Harvard and Columbia universities.

NTU is planning to launch an International Mentorship Program (國際引路人計畫) in 2022 so that international students can study and be employed in Taiwan, thus helping Taiwan retain talents.

President of the National Chengchi University (國立政治大學) Kuo Ming-cheng (郭明政) also commented that the New Southbound Policy enrollment requires not only quantity but also quality, and added that Taiwan should also be looking at the near 50 million Taiwanese or Chinese students overseas who may wish to pursue a degree Taiwan.

Coupled with the increasing number of new second-generation students in Taiwan who are all full of potential, Kuo voiced his expectations that Taiwan develop “Asian studies.”

During the event, Richard Shih (石瑞琦), Taiwan’s representative in Vietnam, remarked that Taiwan is an excellent choice for Vietnamese students to study abroad.

He pointed out the excellent quality of Taiwan’s higher education, and the more than 200,000 new Vietnamese residents and children living in Taiwan, which can help Vietnamese students better integrate into studying here.

He added that according to Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Taiwan has more universities than neighboring countries such as South Korea and Singapore.

“Choosing Taiwan is a choice you won’t regret,” Shih said while encouraging students that as long as they study hard, a good career after graduation is within reach.

At present, Vietnamese students exceed other international students in Taiwan’s colleges and universities.

According to the Statistics Department of the Ministry of Education (MOE, 教育部), in the2020 academic year, there were 17,534 Vietnamese students in Taiwan’s colleges and universities, with more than 5,000 students who came to Taiwan to study Chinese.