Migrant worker falls down golf course drain in bizarre accident

TAIPEI (The China Post) — A migrant worker was reported to have fallen into a drainage ditch on the east side of a golf course in Tainan on Nov. 20.

According to local Chinese-language media, the worker fell into the 10-meter deep ditch located in the eastern side of a golf course in Guanmiao District (關廟區).

After receiving reports of the accident, the Tainan City Government Fire Bureau immediately dispatched a team to rescue the worker, attaching a basket on the end of a rope dangling from a crane, to reach the bottom of the ditch.

Around 8 p.m. that night, rescuers were finally able to locate the unconscious migrant worker at the bottom and transport them to a nearby hospital.

However, the reason for the fall still needs clarification as another migrant worker at the scene explained that they were all walking on top of the ditch, when suddenly for some unknown reason, his companion fell through.

They suspected that it may be because he was walking to near and accidentally slipped; rescuers at the scene added that the victim was unconscious at the time of rescue but responded to pain.

The golf course is one of the most famous courses in Tainan, which boasts of an 18-hole course with a total length of about 7,256 yards.

Investigators are still looking into the accident to try and get to the bottom of the fall.