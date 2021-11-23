Young takes control in 2nd half, Hawks beat Thunder 113-101

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half, Clint Capela finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks closed a perfect five-game homestand with a 113-101 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, a 19-year old guard from Australia, had with 15 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Luguentz Dort added 15 points. Oklahoma City was without leading scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who missed his first game of the season with a sprained right ankle.

One game after making 51.6% of their shots from the field Saturday against the Hornets, the Hawks shot 54.2% Monday night in the first half and 48.3% overall.

The Thunder whittled away at 10-point second-quarter deficit and tied the game at 56 when rookie reserve center Jeremiah Robinson-Earl made a pair of free throws with 3:01 remaining. But it lasted 30 seconds before Cam Reddish hit a long 3-pointer to push Atlanta back in front.

Atlanta moved to 6-0 with the starting lineup of Young, Capella, Kevin Huerter, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins. The Hawks also are 8-1 at home and 1-8 on the road.

Oklahoma City (6-11) struggled to keep pace in the second half, and the Hawks expanded a six-point halftime lead to 93-71 in the third quarter.

Oklahoma City scored just 11 points in the third, and ended up with a 40.2% field-goal percentage and 26.3% 3-point percentage (10 of 38).

UP NEXT:

Thunder: Host Utah on Wednesday.

Hawks: At San Antonio on Wednesday.