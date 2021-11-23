Seven imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan, tally at 16,539

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported seven imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,539.

Taiwan maintained its winning streak of zero local infections for the 18th straight day, and no virus-related deaths were reported either.

According to the CECC, the seven new cases include four men and three women, aged between 10 and 80. They traveled from Indonesia (case 16644, 16647), Cambodia (case 16645), Germany (case 16646), the U.S. (case 16648), Vietnam (case 16649), and China (case 16650).

All seven had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights, and arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 8 and Nov. 21.

As of press time, 16,539 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,895 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.