Authorities: 3 missing after Flint home explosion, fire

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Three people were missing following a fire and explosion at a home in Michigan that damaged several adjacent homes and sent debris falling onto a neighborhood, authorities said.

In addition to those missing after the Monday night explosion in Flint, two people were hospitalized, Fire Department Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper told WEYI-TV. Nearby homes were damaged or destroyed and there were reports the explosion was felt miles away.

Flint Police Chief Terence Green told MLive-The Flint Journal at the scene that “there appears to be fatalities.”

Most of the flames had been extinguished by late Monday. The cause was under investigation. Television footage showed the neighborhood littered with splintered wood and other debris.

Aisha Lott, who lives nearby, said she felt an explosion and the blast rocked her house.

“It was like a really loud boom, and my house shook,” she told WJRT-TV.

Consumers Energy spokesman Brian Wheeler said the utility received a call about 9:40 p.m. Monday about the house explosion and crews sent to the scene shut off natural gas and electric service to a total of seven homes, including three that he said were destroyed by the blast.

Wheeler said Tuesday morning the utility had found no evidence of gas leaks or other issues with Consumers Energy’s gas system that runs to the house that exploded. He said the utility is working with local authorities to investigate the explosion.

“Our thoughts this morning go to the residents of this neighborhood and their loved ones,” the utility said in a statement.