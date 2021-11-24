Thai MOL to compensate families of migrant workers injured, killed in MRT construction accident

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Thai Ministry of Labour announced on Monday that it would compensate the families of two Thai migrant workers in Taiwan who were involved in the recent accident in New Taipei City.

The industrial accident occurred on the construction site of the New Taipei City light MRT Sanying Line ( 三鶯線) on Nov. 20, resulting in 3 deaths and 2 injuries. Among the deceased and injured, two were migrant workers from Thailand.

According to foreign media, the Thai migrant worker killed in the accident was 49-year-old Chakkarin Puangkate (查卡林) from Si Sa Ket (四色菊府), while the other who suffered a lower leg fracture was Noppol Nachomtie (諾朋) from Chaiyaphum (猜也蓬府).

Nachomtie is currently being treated at the Far Eastern Memorial Hospital (亞東紀念醫院) in Banqiao District.

The Bangkok Post reported that the Thai MOL would provide compensation for the dead and injured migrant workers, with Minister Suchart Chomklin (蘇查特) announcing he had asked MOL officials in the Thailand Trade and Economic Office (Taipei) (泰國貿易經濟辦事處) to provide assistance and inform the two migrant workers and their families of their rights to compensation.

Chomklin also instructed officials in Taipei to go to the hospital to express their condolences to Nachomtie after the incident, and arrange for Puangkate’s body to be transported back to Thailand.

Taiwan Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) Minister Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) also went to Banqiao Funeral Home on Monday to express condolences to the families and representatives of two migrant workers.

She also instructed colleagues in the MOL to actively contact and assist the families to deal with compensation and medical care, adding that local governments should assist the families in applying for labor insurance payments and related subsidies following the accident.

The New Taipei District Prosecutors Office has launched an investigation into the three defendants, including the person in charge of the construction site surnamed Chien (簡), the person in charge of the cement grouting truck company surnamed Huang (黃), and the driver of the grout truck surnamed Yang (楊).

After the inquiry, they were charged with involuntary manslaughter, and Chien was offered NT$300,000 bail but is prohibited from leaving his house and the country; Huang and Yang were denied bail.