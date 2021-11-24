Vasilevskiy makes 34 saves, Lightning beat Flyers 4-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 34 saves, Zach Bogosian and Corey Perry both ended lengthy goal droughts, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Vasilevskiy made a nifty first-period glove save on Claude Giroux’s left-circle shot. The 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the playoffs MVP has a 199-86-22 career record. It was his first shutout this season and 27th overall.

Bogosian stopped a 62-game goal drought, dating to a goal against Detroit on Jan. 12, 2020 when he was with Buffalo. Perry got his 387th career goal after going 37 games without one.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who have points in 11 of the last 12 games (9-1-2). Alex Barré-Boulet had the other goal and Bogosian added an assist.

Stamkos, with 493 points, moved past Martin St. Louis (491) for the most points at home by a Tampa Bay player.

Philadelphia’s Carter Hart stopped 31 shots, including a number of strong saves. The Flyers have scored two or fewer goals in 10 of the last 12 games.

Bogosian opened the scoring from the top of the left circle 2:28 into the game.

Stamkos and Perry, from in-close, made it 3-0 in the second.

Barré-Boulet had a third-period goal.

TEAM FEAST

Bogosian is hosting teammates and their families for Thanksgiving.

“My wife told me we were doing this,” Bogosian said with a laugh. “I’m going to be cooking for way too many people.”

STILL GOING STRONG

Flyers D Keith Yandle played in his 939th consecutive game, and is 26 games away from passing Doug Jarvis for the longest streak in NHL history.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Flyers: C Derick Brassard left in the first with a lower-body injury. … C Kevin Hayes (abdominal surgery) is week to week after being re-injured during his second game back on Nov. 16.

Lightning: C Brayden Point (upper body) is expected to miss four to six weeks after getting hurt Saturday. … RW Nikita Kucherov (lower body, 15 games) has not resumed skating. … D Erik Cernak (upper body, six games) took part in the morning skate.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Are at Florida Wednesday night.

Lightning: Play expansion Seattle for the first time Friday night at home.

