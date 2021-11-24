Taiwan reports 0 local, 5 imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwan maintained its 19-day streak of no local infections on Wednesday with the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reporting five imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,544.

According to the CECC, the five new cases include one man and four women, aged between 10 and 70. They traveled from the U.S. (case 16651, 16652, 16654), Singapore (case 16653), and Indonesia (case 16655).

They had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights, and arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 10 and Nov. 21.

As of press time, 16,544 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,900 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.