Virus-prevention measures will remain the same for New Year’s celebration: Health Minister

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) explained at a routine press conference on Wednesday that this year’s New Year celebration virus-prevention measures will likely remain the same as last year.

He added that due to experts’ concerns that the cold weather may lead to the viral activity of COVID-19, the possibility of lifting virus-prevention restrictions is very low.

Since the epidemic warning was adjusted to level 2, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) has lifted various restrictions including letting people engage in sporting activities without face masks and allowing the re-opening of certain businesses as long as there aren’t hosts who would be in close contact with customers.

Even so, Chen pointed out that it’s not likely that the epidemic warning will be lowered any further as experts have expressed worries that the cold climate may be beneficial to the virus.

He added that he still hopes to continue to improve the vaccination rate in Taiwan. At present, 49% of the entire population are fully vaccinated as well as 65% of those above the age of 75.