Taiwanese celebrity sends much-needed medical supplies to Indonesia

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Taiwanese celebrity Chia Yeong-chieh (賈永婕) shared with Facebook fans on Monday that after numerous back and forth, she has succeeded in sending medical supplies to Indonesia.

In her post, she recalled the obstacles she had to overcome in order to have the supplies delivered.

Chia explained that she first thought of donating medical supplies to Indonesia when she was fundraising to help relieve the pandemic situation in Malaysia. During that time, she received a message from a doctor working in the National Taiwan University Hospital (NTU Hospital, 臺大醫院) who told her that the situation is also pretty dire in Indonesia.

She then began contacting the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan (印尼經濟協調部) and learned that they are in desperate need of High flow nasal cannula (HFNC) medical equipment; however, they couldn’t afford it.

Chia revealed that she didn’t open the fundraising to the public as she couldn’t ensure that it would be a success, but later managed to collect 11 HFNCs. Combined with the assistance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA, 外交部) who helped cover the shipping costs and take care of relevant procedures, they managed to ship it over to Indonesia.

She added that she initially worried that 11 HFNCs were not enough, but later received a message from them that it was more than they could hope for and thanked her for her help.

Chia said she was very touched by their response and many social media users also piled on and claimed that she lives up to her internet-given nickname as the “Goddess of epidemic prevention” (防疫女神), adding that she is beautiful, inside and out.