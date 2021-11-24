Run-happy Eagles go for third in row vs. reeling Giants

PHILADELPHIA (5-6) at NEW YORK GIANTS (3-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, Fox

BETTING LINE: Eagles by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 6-5; Giants 5-5.

SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 88-86-2.

LAST MEETING: Giants beat Eagles 27-17 on Nov. 15, 2020, at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Saints 40-29; Giants lost to Buccaneers 30-10.

EAGLES OFFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (2), PASS (29), SCORING (8).

EAGLES DEFENSE: OVERALL (13), RUSH (21), PASS (12), SCORING (20).

GIANTS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (25), PASS (19), SCORING (25).

GIANTS DEFENSE: OVERALL (26), RUSH (22), PASS (26), SCORING (24).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: Eagles plus-3; Giants plus-1

EAGLES PLAYER TO WATCH: TE Dallas Goedert had five catches for 62 yards against the Saints, including three for first downs on third downs.

GIANTS PLAYER TO WATCH: DL Leonard Williams has stepped up every time the line has had a bad game. New York did not sack Bucs quarterback Tom Brady on 46 pass attempts. Williams has a sack in three of his last four games at MetLife Stadium.

KEY MATCHUP: New York’s defensive line against Eagles’ multi-pronged rushing attack. The Eagles have 870 yards rushing in the last four games. They’ve rushed for 200-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time since 1978. Philadelphia played smash-mouth football against New Orleans, rushing 50 times, its most since Oct. 5, 1997 against Washington.

KEY INJURIES: Eagles RB Jordan Howard (knee) isn’t expected to play and LB Davion Taylor (knee) will be out. Giants TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and WR Kadarius Toney (quad) were knocked out of Monday night’s game. WR Sterling Shepard (quad) was on the field at practice on Wednesday. All three are question marks for the game.

SERIES NOTES: The teams will play twice in the next five weeks. The Eagles have won nine of the last 10. … New York is retiring the No. 92 jersey of Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan at the game. He had 141 1/2 career sacks, with his 21 1/2 against the Eagles being his most against any team.

STATS AND STUFF: The Eagles are 4-2 on the road. …. The Eagles have scored at least 40 points in multiple games for the first time since 2017. They have scored 30-plus points five times this season. … CB Darius Slay is the second player in Eagles history to have three defensive TDs in a season. CB Eric Allen had four in 1993. … K Jake Elliott is 18 for 20 (90%) on field goals this season. … Jason Kelce will make his 117th consecutive regular-season start, the longest active streak among NFL centers. … This is the Giants’ first game since firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday. … New York had a season-low 215 yards against the Bucs on Monday. … QB Daniel Jones threw for 244 yards and scored on a 34-yard run in the last meeting. He needs 274 yards passing to become the first Giant to throw for 2,500 yards in each of his first three seasons. … TE Evan Engram has TD catches in two of his last three games. … T Andrew Thomas caught at 2-yard TD pass, becoming the Giants’ first offensive lineman to catch a TD since 1960. … CB Adoree Jackson had his first interception as a Giant on Monday, giving New York picks in seven straight games. … New York has a takeaway in every game this season, the first time that has happened since 2011. …LB Azeez Ojulari ranks second among rookies with 5 1/2 sacks. … K Graham Gano is 20 of 22 on field goal attempts, including 9 of 10 from at least 40 yards.

FANTASY TIPS: Jalen Hurts became the first Eagles QB to run for three TDs in a game last week vs. the Saints. His eight rushing TDs are the most by an Eagles player since RB Ryan Mathews had eight in 2016. Michael Vick holds the team record for rushing TDs by a quarterback with nine in 2010.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL