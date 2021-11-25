Ten imported COVID-19 infections reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 10 imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,554.

According to the CECC, the 10 new cases include six men and four women, aged between 10 and 50. They traveled from Indonesia (case 16656 to 16658, 16660), the Philippines (case 16659), Vietnam (case 16661, 16663), Turkey (case 16662), and South Korea (case 16664, 16665).

They had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights, and arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 10 and Nov. 23.

As of press time, 16,554 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,910 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.