MOL inspects businesses to ensure no over-hiring of migrant workers

TAIPEI (The China Post) — In order to protect the rights of domestic laborers, the Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) inspected 39,072 employers in August, and discovered 1,153 businesses that have violated the migrant worker hiring ratio.

According to regulations, businesses that require laborers will be split into five categories, and depending on the work involved, will be allowed to hire migrant workers that make up 10％, 15％, 20％, 25％, 35％ of its workforce.

The MOL reported that around 97% of the businesses inspected in August were in compliance with regulations, though 97 companies among the 30,000 plus inspected were in violation.

To this, the MOL announced that it will revoke the businesses’ recruitment permits and employment permits as a consequence of this transgression.

In order to protect the employment rights and interests of domestic laborers, the MOL regularly checks the number and ratio of migrant workers employed by manufacturing employers every three months.

When the number of domestic workers employed by employers decreases, the number of migrant workers should also be relatively reduced, so as to avoid employers hiring less domestic workers in favor of hiring more migrant workers, which some do to reduce their cost.

The 97 companies found violating the regulations despite being given some time previously to remedy the situation will also be fined between NT$60,000 to NT$300,000 in addition to getting their employing licenses revoked.