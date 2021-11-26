Taiwan welcomes 610 new migrant workers following border re-opening

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) revealed that since re-opening borders to migrant workers two weeks ago, Taiwan has seen around 610 new migrants enter the nation.

Speaking to The China Post and 4-Way Voice, the Workforce Development Agency (WDA, 勞動力發展署) under the MOL said since the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced that Taiwan will re-open borders to Indonesian migrant workers starting on Nov. 11, more than 800 workers have registered online, and more than 600 migrants have already arrived.

The WDA added that among those who have arrived, most have been fully vaccinated.

They explained that as of the tally on Nov. 25, the online registration platform for migrant workers saw around 146 people registering to work in factories or manufacturing jobs in Taiwan, while 667 signed on to work in social service areas, mainly as domestic workers.

As of Thursday, 115 migrants who plan to work in industrial businesses and 495 domestic workers have arrived in Taiwan, totaling 610.

Among the migrant workers seeking positions as domestic helpers, 449 are fully vaccinated while 46 others only received one shot of vaccine or none at all.

Meanwhile, for those pursuing jobs in the manufacturing business, 98 of them are fully vaccinated, while 17 others have yet to complete their vaccination processes.

At present, the centralized quarantine center provided by the CECC will be available for migrant workers who will have to spend 21 days in quarantine and another 7 days to practice self-health management.

As the first stage of the migrant workers’ border-reopening program, only those from Indonesia are allowed to enter and will be considered according to a points-based system.