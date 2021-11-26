Taiwan sees 12 more imported COVID-19 infections

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 12 imported COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,566.

According to the CECC, the 12 new cases include nine men and three women, aged between 10 and 50. They traveled from Vietnam (case 16666, 16675, 16677), Indonesia (case 16667, 16668, 16670 to 16673), Myanmar (case 16669), Cambodia (case 16674), and China (case 16676).

They had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights, and arrived in Taiwan between Nov. 11 and Nov. 25.

As of press time, 16,566 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,922 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.