Raymond scores early in OT, Red Wings beat Sabres 3-2

DETROIT, Mich. (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 25 seconds into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Dylan Larkin and Filip Hronek assisted on Raymond’s goal, which came shortly after Buffalo forced the extra session with a goal late in the third period.

Pius Suter and Carter Rowney scored in regulation for Detroit, which won its second straight. Alex Nedeljkovic finished with 26 saves.

Dylan Cozens and Jeff Skinner scored for Buffalo. Dustin Tokarski made 38 saves.

The Sabres pulled Tokarski with 1:52 remaining in the third period and Skinner scored his sixth goal of the season 15 seconds later, tying the game at 2-all. Skinner, stationed to the left Nedeljkovic, tipped a slap shot from center Cody Eakin into the net.

Nedeljkovic lanked the Sabres for a stretch of 33 minutes. He was coming off a 35-save effort against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday night in which he allowed two goals.

Nedeljkovic, from Parma, Ohio, is technically a rookie and eligible for the Calder Trophy. He entered the game with a 2.24 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. He shares the position with veteran Thomas Greiss (2.66, .914).

The Red Wings scored twice in a span of 1:19 midway through the second period to take a 2-1.

After Rowney scored his second at 9:56 of the second, Swiss center Pius Suter got the go-ahead goal at 11:15, sending a backhand shot of a rebound past Tokarski. Defensemen Givani Smith and Moritz Seider assisted.

It was the 12th assist of the season for Seider, who tied Raymond, a first-line forward with nine goals, for the assist lead among rookies.

Rowney was credited with the goal that made it 1-1 at 9:56 after a review. Filip Zadina was originally given the goal. Assists went to Sam Gagner and defenseman Gustav Lindstrom.

The Sabres scored at 5:05 of the second period. Cozens picked up the goal and Brett Murray and Kyle Okposo assisted.

Detroit had more goal-scoring chances in the scoreless first period, outshooting Buffalo 11-7.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Host Seattle Kraken on Monday night.

Red Wings: Visit Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

