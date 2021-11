The Latest: Bengals up on Steelers early, looking for sweep

The Latest from Week 12 of the NFL (all times EST):

___

`1:45 p.m.

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a hot start against the Pittsburgh Steelers, leading 17-3 early in the second quarter.

The Bengals (6-4) took the opening kickoff and went 75 yards, with Joe Mixon rushing for 49 yards on seven carries, and quarterback Joe Burrow finishing it with an 8-yard scramble for the touchdown.

On the second play of the Steelers’ first possession, Ben Roethlisberger was picked off by Cincinnati’s Eli Apple, who returned it 50 yards to the Pittsburgh 5. But the Bengals had to settle for an Evan McPherson field goal after Burrow was sacked for a 12-yard loss.

After Chris Bosworth got Pittsburgh (5-4-1) on the board with a 41-yard field goal, Burrow threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Tee Higgins.

The Bengals, who beat the Steelers by double digits in September, are going for their first season sweep since 2009.

___

1:40 p.m.

The New York Giants lead the Philadelphia Eagles 3-0 at the end of the first quarter behind a 35-yard field goal by Graham Gano that was set up by a 20-yard flea flicker screen pass to tight end Evan Engram.

Philadelphia’s best drive ended when nickel back Darnay Holmes intercepted Jalen Hurts at the 5-yard line.

On the injury front, Eagles center Jason Kelce is questionable to return with a knee injury. Giants linebacker Trent Harris is questionable to return with ankle injury.

___

11:55 a.m.

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers head to Miami fighting for their playoff lives — and looking to snap a dubious streak.

Newton has lost his past nine starts as the Panthers starting quarterback going back to 2018. His previous win as Carolina’s starting quarterback came Nov. 4, 2018, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Panthers (5-6) are tied for 10th in the NFC.

Newton was terrific in the previous Dolphins-Panthers meeting in 2017, completing 21 of 35 passes for 254 yards and four touchdowns. Newton also carried five times for 95 yards in the 45-21 win.

The Dolphins started the season 1-7, but have rallied to win three straight games.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL