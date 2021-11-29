Employers must enroll new immigrant employees into employment insurance program

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The population of new immigrants in Taiwan is increasing year by year, and their labor rights and interests should also be protected.

Employment insurance can provide workers with basic living expenses and security for a certain period during unemployment or on parental leave without pay should they encounter involuntary resignation or need to care for their children.

Employers should apply for employment insurance for workers in accordance with the provisions of the “Employment Insurance Act” (就業保險法), which includes new immigrants as well.

According to the Employment Insurance Act, “an employed worker over 15 and under 65 years of age who is not covered by labor insurance benefits for the elderly or old-age pensions for civil servants and teachers, and new immigrants who work in Taiwan according to the law (referring to “a foreign national, Mainland Chinese citizen, Hong Kong citizen or Macao citizen married to an ROC citizen and having acquired legal residency in ROC”) should be enrolled in the employment insurance program with their employers or affiliated organizations as the insurance entity.

In addition, for new immigrants whose marital status is terminated due to divorce or the death of their spouses, as long as they meet the specific requirements stipulated in the “Immigration Act” (入出國及移民法), the “Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area” (台灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例) and “Laws and Regulations Regarding Hong Kong & Macao Affairs” (香港澳門關係條例), including the death of their dependents in Taiwan, suffering physical or mental abuse by their spouses and have the issuance of a restraining order by the court, or have custody of biological children who are still minors and have already established household registration in Taiwan after divorce, are still the eligible to the employment insurance.

The Ministry of Labor (MOL, 勞動部) pointed out that the scope of employment insurance is not limited to institutions that handle business registration. Businesses that should be registered according to the “Business Tax Act” (營業稅法) or other laws, such as homestays, cram schools, apartment building management committees, etc., are also mandatory employment insurance units.

Therefore, employees need to pay extra attention and see whether employers apply for employment insurance coverage on the day of employment, so as to protect their insurance rights and interests.