Pilot among 8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 8 new imported COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,596.

Among them, a China Airlines pilot who recently flew from Los Angeles back to Taiwan was confirmed to have been infected after taking a PCR test on Sunday during his quarantine stay at the Novotel.

According to the various Chinese-language media reports, as the pilot had not been out and about, the community remains infection-free, though other flight crew members and transportation drivers have all been listed as possible contacts and have been asked to quarantine.

The eight imported cases listed by the CECC today include seven men and one woman, ranging between 10 to 70 years of age. They arrived from Vietnam (case 16700 to 16703), Indonesia (case 16704), Cambodia (case 16705, 16706) and the U.S. (case 16707).

They had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding their flights, and arrived between Nov. 15 and Nov. 26.

As of press time, 16,596 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,952 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.