CECC announces NYE virus-prevention measures

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As concerns about the rise of the new virus variant Omicron increases, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) announced on Monday, three main virus-prevention regulations to be followed during the year-end New Year’s celebration.

The CECC asked that organizers of New Year’s events provide sufficient hand sanitizers, and improve the disinfection frequency of public toilets and provide medical centers.

Aside from designated food stalls, no food and drinks can be sold in the event, and indoor events should not sell tickets without corresponding seats.

In addition, real-name registration systems should be in place, while entrances should be limited with staff on-hand to take the attendees’ temperature and sanitize their hands.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) reminded the public that masks should be worn throughout the entirety of the event, and added that aside from water, no food or drinks are allowed.

However, the CECC remarked that performers and hosts can be exempt from the mandatory mask-wearing regulations while on-stage, and depending on local governments, designated food and drinks area can be established, though the real-name registration system must be implemented.

Attendees are prohibited from eating while walking around, and free food samples are not allowed at the venues.

The CECC added that anyone who violates the regulations or refuses to comply with the rules after being reminded by relevant personnel will be fined according to the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法).

Meanwhile, the CECC explained that the level 2 epidemic warning will be in place from today until Dec. 13, and reminded local governments to ensure the public follows relevant regulations on New Year’s.