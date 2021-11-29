Fully vaccinated China Airlines pilot contracts COVID-19

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) confirmed that a China Airlines pilot has contracted COVID-19 after flying from Los Angeles to Taiwan.

According to the CECC, the pilot (case 16707) tested positive for the virus after receiving a PCR test on his fifth day in quarantine at Novotel.

CECC Emergency Response Group Deputy Division Director Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) revealed that the pilot is listed as a breakthrough case as he had previously received two shots of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine.

He had flown twice to Los Angeles within 14 days of experiencing Covid-related symptoms, while three people who have been in contact with him in a professional setting along with two drivers have been listed as close contacts of case 16707 and are under quarantine.

Three other cabin crew members aboard the plane have also been tested, though their results came back negative.

Lo said the pilot had reported experiencing an itchy throat on Nov. 28 and as it coincided with his fifth day in quarantine, he took the mandatory PCR test, and the results showed a CT value of 28.5.

He added that flight history showed case 16707 flew to Los Angeles on Nov. 17 – Nov. 18, and Nov. 21 – Nov. 23.

As of press time, they have determined the infection to be imported and will conduct further investigation to follow up on tracking the antibody results and CT value changes.