Four more added to Taiwan’s ‘key high-risk countries’ list

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Malawi, Mozambique, Egypt, and Nigeria have been added to Taiwan’s “key high-risk countries” list on Monday and will be classified as such starting on Dec. 1.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) explained that the reason was due to those four countries having reported imported cases of the new Omicron variant.

The CECC stated that anyone who has traveled to those four countries, including getting connected flights there within the past 14 days will need to quarantine at a centralized facility center on return for 14 days.

They will also be required to undergo various COVID-19 tests and practice self-health management for the subsequent 7 days after quarantine. They will also need to use a rapid-testing kit on themselves on the sixth or seventh day of the self-health management period.

In addition, should cabin crew members of a national airline return to Taiwan from the “key high-risk country” flights (including transit flights), they should stay in designated quarantine hotels or the company’s dormitory that meets the requirements for quarantine for 14 days.

They should also cooperate with any PCR tests that need to be conducted, and also practice self-health management for another 7 days.

As of Monday, ten countries have been listed in Taiwan’s “key high-risk countries” including South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Mozambique, Egypt, and Nigeria.