Washington hires Fresno State's Kalen DeBoer as head coach

Washington has hired Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer to lead the Huskies, handing a program that has struggled offensively to a coach with a track record of productive and creative offenses.

The 47-year-old DeBoer met with Washington officials in Fresno, California, on Monday and the deal was announced a few hours later.

DeBoer has spent two season at Fresno State, going 12-6. The Bulldogs went 9-3 this season, including a victory against UCLA. They lead the Mountain West in yards per play (6.34) and yards per game (463.6) and are second in scoring (33.6 points per game).

“My family and I are so grateful for the opportunity to lead such a storied program and be part of this prestigious institution,” DeBoer said in a statement. “The tough, hard-nosed tradition of Washington football speaks for itself, and it was obvious throughout this process that UW is committed to competing at the highest level.”

He previously worked under Jeff Tedford at Fresno State during the 2017 and 2018 seasons as offensive coordinator. He left to take the offensive coordinator job at Indiana for the 2019 season before returning to Fresno State in 2020 after Tedford stepped down for health reasons.

His history with Tedford likely played in DeBoer’s favor with Washington. Tedford has a tight friendship with former Washington coach Chris Petersen, who has served as an adviser for athletic director Jen Cohen since he stepped down after the 2019 season.

Tedford also worked as a consultant for Washington during the 2016 season when the Huskies won the Pac-12 championship and reached the College Football Playoff.

Prior to his time at Fresno State, DeBoer worked at Eastern Michigan and Southern Illinois, and was the head coach at his alma mater Sioux Falls from 2005-09. He went 63-7 in five seasons as head coach, winning three NAIA championships.

Washington is replacing Jimmy Lake, who was fired on Nov. 14 after just 13 games coached. Lake was suspended for making physical contact with one of his players on the sideline on Nov. 6 in a loss to Oregon. A week later, Lake was dismissed, capping a downward spiral season that started with a loss to FCS powerhouse Montana in Week 1 and never improved.

Washington lost its final four games and finished with a losing record for the first time since 2009. The late-season slide was capped with a 40-13 loss to Washington State in the Apple Cup, the worst loss for the Huskies in the 113 games played between the rivals.

AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Seattle contributed.

