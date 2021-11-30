Taiwan reports five imported COVID-19 cases

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 5 new imported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,601.

The five new infections are all men, aged between 20 to 50. They traveled from the Czech Republic (case 16708), Australia (cases 16709 to 16711), and the Netherlands (case 16712). All five travelers had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and arrived between Nov. 15 and Nov. 29.

As of press time, 16,601 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,957 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.