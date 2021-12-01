Vietnamese student paints beautiful mural for NIA Tainan service center

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As Taiwan attracts more and more new immigrants, migrant workers, and foreign exchange students, we can see them bringing new cultures and beauty into the community.

The Tainan City First Service Center of the National Immigration Agency (NIA, 移民署) recently showcased a beautiful mural covered with the national flowers of countries around the world, representing new immigrants taking root in Taiwan.

The creation was made by a Vietnamese student currently studying at the National University of Tainan (NUTN, 國立台南大學), Kao Ping-hsueh (高冰雪), who explained that she had always had a passion for painting since she was young.

At the age of nine, one of her school teachers submitted her works into an art competition hosted by UNICEF (聯合國兒童基金會) and won second prize, which also paved way for her road to art.

Later, she was awarded a scholarship to study at a university in Ho Chi Minh City (胡志明市). As her major was not art-related, she took evening classes at another school to hone her skills in art creation.

After graduating from college, she learned different things and broadened her horizons during her work at an international advertising company in Vietnam, which was when she became inspired to study abroad and see more of the world.

She later decided on coming to Taiwan to study in the Department of Visual Arts and Design at NUTN and was able to express her creativity in the former capital of Taiwan.

For her mural at the service center, she skillfully integrated the castle-like style of the old hall into her painting and was presented a thank-you certificate by the captain of the Southern Taiwan Administration Corps (南區事務大隊) of the NIA.

As Kao is proficient in Chinese, English, and Vietnamese, she also utilized her multilingual talents to help Taiwan express its welcome to more international talents out there.