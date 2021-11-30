Nevada casinos match 8-months mark for $1B in house winnings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada casinos matched a record streak of eight straight months of $1 billion or more in house winnings in October, state regulators reported Tuesday, showing that hospitality and tourism have returned to pre-pandemic levels in a state dependent on gambling revenues.

Casinos statewide won a little more than $1.2 billion last month, matching a mark set before the Great Recession in 2007, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reported.

Statewide, the monthly tally of casino winnings was up 19.5% from pre-pandemic October 2019.

The report came on a day a wary world watched the spread of a new coronavirus variant in other countries. The omicron strain of the virus has not yet been reported in Nevada or the U.S.

Board senior analyst Michael Lawton pointed to strong demand across Nevada gambling markets, a rebound in leisure travel and the return of special events and entertainment.

He said the key “gaming win” figure for 2021 is now 9.2% above calendar year 2019.

With all four major sports active in October, Lawton said sports betting topped $1 billion for the month and set an all-time record.

But he said Nevada sports books reported disappointing results in football for three consecutive weeks in November.

The state reaped $71.8 million in tax revenues based on October figures, the report said.