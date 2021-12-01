Don’t set fire to quarantine hotel if you feel ‘depressed’!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — As Chinese New Year approaches, many overseas Taiwanese and foreign residents may wish to head back to Taiwan, though the extended period of quarantine may become a reason of stress for arrivals; however, setting fire to a quarantine room is never the answer.

A 30-year-old national returning from Austria set fire in his quarantine room in Taichung on the evening of Tuesday after feeling “depressed.”

He was staying in a room on the sixth floor, and reportedly committed arson due to feeling unhappy; officials revealed that the fire was contained, and fortunately, no one was hurt from the incident.

As his mental state is still quite unstable and he has reported feeling physically unwell, the police have transported him to the Taichung Hospital for treatment under the watchful eye of the medical staff.

According to the police, the man surnamed Lu returned to Taiwan from Austria on Nov. 27 and was placed in a quarantine hotel located at Taichung’s Central District.

However, he set fire to the room just three days later as he felt “depressed”; items in the room were damaged, the hotel remarked, but fortunately, the fire was quickly contained.

The police added that the man would be charged due to committing “offenses against public safety”（公共危險罪）, and he will be asked to compensate the hotel for the damages he made.

For returnees feeling unwell or anxious after being cooped up in a room for 14 days, you can call the 1925 hotline (安心專線) provided by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW, to help you get through.