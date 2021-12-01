No. 13 Tennessee rolls over Presbyterian 86-44

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kennedy Chandler and Justin Powell scored 15 points apiece to lead No. 13 Tennessee to a 86-44 victory over Presbyterian on Tuesday night.

Chandler, a freshman guard, had seven assists and seven steals. Powell, a transfer from Auburn, came off the bench to hit all five of his 3-point attempts.

Victor Bailey added 14 points and Santiago Vescovi had 13 for the Volunteers (5-1).

Kobe Stewart and Winston Hill led Presbyterian (5-3) with nine points each.

Tennessee held Presbyterian scoreless for the final 4:53 of the first half. During that stretch, the Vols scored 17 straight points, leading 45-21 at the break. Tennessee went 9 for 14 (64.3%) on 3-pointers in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Presbyterian: The Blue Hose arrived in Knoxville with their best record since they joined Division I in 2012. They hope playing a power like Tennessee will be beneficial down the road.

Tennessee: The Vols need Josiah-Jordan James to be healthy in time for the meat of their schedule. They have depth, but his versatility is a potent weapon. He missed his third straight game Tuesday with a finger ligament problem on his left hand.

UP NEXT

Presbyterian: After its quick visit among the nation’s elite in Knoxville, the Blue Hose return to Clinton, South Carolina, for a Friday night meeting with Bob Jones University.

Tennessee: The Vols have a couple tough tests on the near horizon. They play at Colorado on Saturday. On Dec. 7, they face Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden.

___

