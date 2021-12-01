Eight imported COVID-19 infections confirmed in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 8 imported COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,609.

The eight new infections include five men and three women, aged between 10 to 50. They traveled from Indonesia (case 16713, 16716-16718, 16720), Canada (case 16714), the U.S. (case 16715), and Cambodia (case 16719). They had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and arrived between Nov. 17 and Nov. 29

As of press time, 16,609 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,965 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.