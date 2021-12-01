Starlux offers local flights to view New Year’s first sunrise

TAIPEI (The China Post) — Starlux Airlines announced on Wednesday a new series of flights due to take off on January 1, 2022, for Taiwanese to view the first sunrise of the new year.

According to the airline accompany, three choices will be available for the public including the JX8168 flight to take off and land in Taipei, the JX8811 flight to take off in Taipei, and land in Taitung, and the JX8822 flight to take off in Taitung and land in Taipei.

In order to provide diverse itineraries, Starlux also joined hands with two major tourism agencies to create fun trips both in the air and on land.

Tourists can choose between spending time and their New Year’s celebration in Taitung, or just book the plane ride to enjoy the first sunrise of the year in the air.

Starlux stated that the flights will take off from Taoyuan Airport at 5:30 am on January 1, 2022.

The JX8168 “Taipei-Taipei” will turn back after passing through Miyakojima (宮古島市), Japan, so that passengers can welcome the dawn of the new year at close range at a height of 20,000 feet.

Meanwhile, the JX8811 “Taipei-Taitung” flight takes off from Taoyuan Airport, sails through Miyakojima to allow passengers to view the sunrise, and arrives at Taitung Airport at 8:30 am along the east coast of Taiwan.

Last but not least, the “Taitung-Taipei” flight JX8822 will let passengers enjoy the first dawn of 2022 in Taimali, Taitung themselves, which is close to the mountain and sea.

Afterward, the flight will take off from Taitung Airport at 1:30 pm on January 1, flying along the east coast, past Miyakojima, and arrive at Taoyuan Airport at 4:30 in the evening.

For the”Taipei-Taipei” flight experience, Lion Travel (雄獅旅遊) launched an economy class two-person package with an average price of NT$9,999 per person, and the lowest price of business class is NT$15,888 per person.

However, according to operators, there are only a handful of seats left in the economy class package, and all the business class tickets have been sold out.

Starlux said that at present, all three flights set to take off from Taipei and Taitung have sold more than 80%, and people who want to see the dawn of New Year’s Day have to move quickly if they wish to nab a seat.