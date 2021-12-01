Zimmerman wins 2nd straight MLS Defender of the Year honor

Nashville’s Walker Zimmerman has won Major League Soccer’s Defender of the Year award for the second straight season.

Zimmerman, who also plays for the U.S. national team, is the third player overall and first in more than a decade to earn the MLS award in consecutive years.

Nashville’s defense allowed less than a goal per game this season, tied for best in the league. The team has allowed opponents fewer than a goal a game in each of its first two seasons in MLS.

Nashville, which was undefeated at home, also shared the league lead with 13 shutouts this season.

Zimmerman scored three goals and had a pair of assists this season.

The Defender of the Year honor is determined by vote of team technical staffs, players and media. Zimmerman received 30.97% of the votes. Seattle’s Yeimar Gomez was runner up with 16.80%.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports