New immigrant awarded for overcoming obstacles in Taiwan

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Southern Taichung center of the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families (TFCF, 台灣兒童暨家庭扶助基金會) recently awarded Indonesian new immigrant Liao Hsueh-chin (廖雪琴) for overcoming various obstacles to raise her family in Taiwan and make a living.

As a recipient of one of the five “super families” awarded, Liao was chosen after she successfully raised her family, self-taught Chinese and English, and later became a translator.

The center revealed that Liao’s husband was plagued by polio, high blood pressure, gout, and kidney failure for many years, leaving the burden of taking care of their two daughters solely on Liao.

Rather than succumbing to difficult circumstances, Liao taught herself to read and write in Chinese and English, and later obtained a job as a translator for a labor broker agency.

Her two daughters also did their best to relieve their mom from the burden of carrying the whole family and earned their living expenses through working part-time while continuing their studies. They also returned to their community every winter and summer break to work as volunteers.

The center’s director Wang Chin-tun (王金敦) said that the common characteristics of these super families are that they are not afraid of setbacks; they don’t stick to the status quo and are willing to find ways to overcome difficulties, improve themselves, and break through any restrictions they face.

The center added that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have provided service to 60 more families, and aided 80 more children.

In order to help the families, the center has also launched a “gift of love” event, where people who donate coats or jackets for the families for winter will receive a small gift.

In addition, the center called on the public to donate money or their stimulus vouchers, or pledge of “gift of love” for NT$1,500 each.