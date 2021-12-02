Taiwan sees surge of 17 imported COVID-19 cases from 10 countries

TAIPEI (The China Post) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC, 中央流行疫情指揮中心) reported 17 imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 16,626.

The surge of new infections includes 16 men and one woman, aged between 10 to 60. They traveled from the U.S. (case 16721, 16736), Poland (case 16722), the Philippines (case 16723), Indonesia (case 16724-16728), Myanmar (case 16729), the United Arab Emirates (case 16730), Malaysia (case 16731), Vietnam (case 16732, 16733), England (case 16734) and Italy (case 16735).

All had submitted negative test results taken within three days of boarding and arrived between Nov. 17 and Nov. 30.

As of press time, 16,626 cases have been confirmed so far, including 1,982 imported cases, 14,590 local infections, 36 cases aboard the Dunmu (敦睦) ship, 3 cases including and relating to an infected pilot who violated quarantine in Taiwan, 1 unknown case, and 14 whose infection sources are still being investigated.

A total of 111 cases have been removed from the confirmed infections list by the CECC as well. Among the confirmed cases, 848 people have died.