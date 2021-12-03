Embrace the holiday festivities under the decorative lights at Zhongshan MRT station!

TAIPEI (The China Post) — With New Year’s just around the corner and Christmas even nearer, the Taipei Department of Information and Tourism (台北觀光傳播局) began a series of events to celebrate the last month of the year, with the first being a Christmas Lights decorations at the Zhongshan MRT station.

From Nov. 27 to Jan. 1, 2022, every evening at 5 p.m., the “love clouds” and a sea of light will emit a warm glow as night approaches.

You can head over and walk under the tunnel made of lights and take some #Instaworthy shots.

The Department of Information and Tourism stated that this year’s theme is “Breath Courageously” (勇敢呼吸), as they hope that after a tumultuous, Covid-prevalent 2021, Taiwan can bid goodbye to the virus and welcome a new year.

They added that the lights will come on every day until Jan. 1, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and explained the utilization of the “green corridor” of the park to set up colorful hills, a glow-in-the-dark ladder, and a huge “love cloud.”

The beautiful tunnel gives off a feeling of magical wonder and mystery, and is a welcoming place for those looking forward to some holiday cheer!