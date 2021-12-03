Second-generation Taiwanese reveals two reasons behind slow economic development with SE Asian countries

TAIPEI (The China Post) — When President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took office in 2016, Taiwan reinitiated its New Southbound Policy (新南向政策) and promoted economic, trade, and cultural exchange between Taiwan and Southeast Asian countries.

However, according to second-generation new immigrant Keng Kim-yung (何景榮), although the promotion of the policy brought about positive change to the people’s impression towards Southeast Asia, economic and trade exchanges have stagnated due to the government and businesses’ clear ignorance of Taiwan’s advantages.

Furthermore, Keng pointed out that Taiwan has more than one million new immigrants, including second-generation children of these new residents, whose talents could have been a driving force in advancing interactions between Taiwan and Southeast Asia. Despite this, they were not invited to participate in the formulation of the New Southbound Policy.

Keng did note that there were some positive changes as, in the past, when Taiwanese saw Southeast Asian immigrants walking in the streets wearing headscarves, they would often cast wary glances, but in recent years, this phenomenon has greatly improved.

As local pushed for more inclusive regulations, the government finally added the tenth article in the list of “Guidelines for ePassport Photographs,” stating that “head coverings are not permitted except for religious or medical reasons, but facial features from bottom of chin to top of forehead and both edges of the face must be clearly shown.”

Now, Muslim women can wear headscarves to take official-use photos without being encountering too much difficulty.

Still, Keng believes Taiwan’s trade relations with Southeast Asian countries still need to be strengthened, especially in the economic and cultural areas, adding that the government should do more to boost interactions.

He pointed out that as Taiwan is not a member of ASEAN, the products made in Taiwan will still be taxed when imported into Southeast Asian countries. Keng suggested that the government can trade across borders through e-commerce platforms to enhance the competitiveness of Taiwan’s goods in Southeast Asian countries’ local markets.

He also observed that Southeast Asian consumers are very fond of Taiwan’s beauty products, but Taiwanese manufacturers have yet to realize these business opportunities.

He remarked that the Taiwanese government has not acknowledged the true worth of Southeast Asian new immigrants and migrant workers in Taiwan, as they are the most powerful support for Taiwanese businessmen.

They know the local languages, market terminology, and consumption patterns, so they should be at the frontlines of Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, Keng said.

Sadly, they are excluded from the relevant ministries pushing the policy, which is not only a pity but also makes people question the determination of the government to promote it, he added.

“If they didn’t believe that new immigrants would know more about the Southeast Asian market from the very beginning, doesn’t it imply that the Taiwanese government still view new immigrants as weak, not intelligent, or can’t speak Chinese well?”

Keng reiterated that this is something the government must pay more attention to to avoid missing a great opportunity.